Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

DV Pilot Police & Fire

One Man Dead, Another Hospitalized In Trenton Shootings

Jon Craig
Parkside Avenue
Parkside Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps

One man is dead and a second was hospitalized after a Thursday afternoon shooting in Trenton, authorities said.

It was the 11th murder in Trenton this year and the fourth fatality since Saturday.

Police were called to the 900 block of Parkside Avenue about 4:20 p.m., said Casey DeBlasio, a spokeswoman with the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

A second victim of the drive-by shooting was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, police said.

Since Saturday, Trenton police responded to at least a half-dozen reports of gunfire in which someone was hurt or shell casings were discovered.

Separately, police charged two people with attempted murder for shootings in March. Anthony Brown, 25, was tracked down in Atlanta, Ga., and extradited to New Jersey on Monday, police said.

Naire Burnett, 29, was charged with attempted murder, assault, weapons offenses and child endangerment because a 1-year-old girl was in the residence at the time of the shooting, police said.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

