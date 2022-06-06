One Killed, Another Hurt In Shooting Near Ewing Deli: Prosecutor

One person was killed and another hurt in a shooting outside a deli in Ewing, authorities confirmed.

Officers responding to the shooting report at Priori’s Deli at 301 Hillcrest Ave. found two men with gunshot wounds around 6:10 a.m. on Monday, June 6, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release alongside local officials.

Both victims were rushed to a local hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead, Onofri said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

