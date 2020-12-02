NJ Teenagers Arrested In Fatal Thanksgiving Shooting Of 'DJ Teeb'

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the Thanksgiving shooting death of a 25-year-old man from Gloucester County, authorities said.

One of the suspects was captured in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday with help from U.S. Marshals.

Woodbury police responded to the 200 block of Hunter Street about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday for a reported shooting and found Atiba Nathan Rose Jr.,, of Williamstown, suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach, according to Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine A. Hoffman.

Rose, also known as Teeb or DJ Teeb, was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he later died, the acting prosecutor said.

Members of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office fugitive unit and U.S. Marshals fugitive task force arrested Stefaun Corley, 19, of Camden County, on Tuesday in Chester, Pennsylvania, according to the acting prosecutor.

Corley, of Blackwood, New Jersey, was charged with murder and weapons possession offenses, Hoffman said.

Two other suspects, Tyriq Bundy, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile, both of Deptford Township in Cloucester County, each were charged with aggravated assault, according to Hoffman.

All three are in custody.

Corley was being held in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition to New Jersey, she said.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities said they believe more witnesses could have important information about the case. They are urged to call GCPO Detective Krystal Santiago at 856-384-5500 or Woodbury Police Detective Nicholas Cacciola at 856-845-0065. Tips also may be emailed to at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.

According to his obituary, and Facebook posts by family and friends, Rose had a love for music and was a popular DJ. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday.

Rose's mother, Monique Pierce, wrote: "I have lost a gem my heart and my soul!!!"

"He was an inspiration to many and was loved by everyone!" she said.

Facebook tribute to Atiba Rose Jr. by his mother, Monique Pierce Facebook/ Monique Pierce

As a D.J., which was his lifelong passion, his mother wrote, "You couldn’t stop him he was on fire and everybody love to (hear) his music!"

Gloucester County’s SWAT team, Deptford Police Department, Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and Chester, Pennsylvania police assisted in the case.

“This was a senseless act of violence where an innocent victim was killed,” Hoffman said in a statement. “Our detectives have been actively collecting and analyzing evidence and pursuing investigative leads as they developed. They have worked tirelessly and in partnership with various other law enforcement agencies to identify and arrest the individuals involved in the murder.”

Woodbury Police Chief Thomas Ryan expressed his condolences to Rose’s family and friends and said the department’s chaplains are available to support anyone in the community struggling with this loss.

“The Woodbury City Police Department holds a great deal of pride in the safety and protection of our residents and community as a whole,” Ryan said. “When outside actors bring violence to our city they will be met with the most harsh of consequences.

“Our officers and detectives worked night and day with our counterparts at the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office to bring these violent individuals to justice for their senseless acts," Ryan said.

