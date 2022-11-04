Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
NJ Teen Missing For Nearly 2 Weeks, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Read More Stories
Zahira Navedo, 14, was last seen Wednesday, March 30, authorities said.
Zahira Navedo, 14, was last seen Wednesday, March 30, authorities said. Photo Credit: Ewing Police Department via Facebook

Seen her? Police have issued an alert for a New Jersey teen they say has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Zahira Navedo, 14, was last seen Wednesday, March 30, Ewing Police said in a release on Monday, April 11.

Navedo stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 126 pounds, and was last seen wearing gray leggings and a red hooded sweatshirt, police said.

She is known to make frequent visits to the Roger Gardens, Hamilton and South Clinton avenues, and the Wilbur section of Trenton, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Navedo’s whereabouts is urged to contact Ewing Police Det. Tyler Finnerty at 609-882-1313 ext. 5576.

