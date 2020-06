Trenton police and EMS responded to another shooting in the state's capital, authorities said.

At least two people were shot, according to initial unconfirmed reports.

Multiple shots were fired about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at Highland and Stuyvesant Avenues, Trenton police said.

This is a developing news story.

