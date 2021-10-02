Motorist Trapped, Airlifted After Route 1 Collision In Mercer County

EMS crews were called to a serious crash in Mercer County, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 1 at Carnegie Center Boulevard in West Windsor, initial reports said.

The motorist reportedly was trapped and had to be airlifted by medical helicopter to an area hospital, reports said.

About 1:30 p.m., there was a separate crash reported in Trenton at North Hermitage Avenue and West State Street. Two crash victims were taken to a regional hospital, according to initial reports.

Additional details were not immediately available.

