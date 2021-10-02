Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Motorist Trapped, Airlifted After Route 1 Collision In Mercer County

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
IAFF Local 3610 - West Windsor Professional Firefighters
IAFF Local 3610 - West Windsor Professional Firefighters Photo Credit: IAFF Local 3610 - West Windsor Professional Firefighters

EMS crews were called to a serious crash in Mercer County, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 1 at Carnegie Center Boulevard in West Windsor, initial reports said.

The motorist reportedly was trapped and had to be airlifted by medical helicopter to an area hospital, reports said. 

About 1:30 p.m., there was a separate crash reported in Trenton at North Hermitage Avenue and West State Street. Two crash victims were taken to a regional hospital, according to initial reports.

Additional details were not immediately available.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.