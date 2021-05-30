Contact Us
Breaking News: Suspect Arrested In Fatal Trenton Hit-Run Pedestrian Crash, Authorities Say
Morris Plains Woman Steals Trenton Police Car, Crashes After Pursuit, Authorities Say

Jon Craig
Trenton Police
Trenton Police Photo Credit: Trenton Police Facebook

A 30-year-old woman from Morris County  allegedly stole a police vehicle in downtown Trenton, authorities said.

Cherrelle Cooper of Morris Plains led law enforcement on a chase through Hopewell Township before she was taken into custody.

At 5:41 p.m. Saturday, Cooper is accused of stealing an idle police cruiser parked on East State Street, police said.

She then fled down Route 29 northbound into Hopewell Township, they said. 

The pursuit ended when Cooper crashed into a utility pole.at Washington Crossing Road and Bear Tavern Road, police said.

Cooper was being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

She faces several unspecified charges, police said. 

The police vehicle was totaled, but no one else was seriously hurt.

An investigation is ongoing. The incident  is being reviewed by the police department's Internal Affairs Unit, according to Acting Lt. Cynthia Hargis

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

