More Than $10K Of Cocaine Seized In Major Trenton Bust

The Mercer County Narcotics Task Force seized more than $10,000 worth of cocaine this week, leading to the arrest of a 27-year-old Trenton man, authorities said.

Acting on a tip that Juan Polanco-Abreu would be distributing cocaine near Hudson and Tyler streets in Trenton shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, authorities surveilled the area and found the suspect, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a press statement.

Officers saw Polacno-Abreu carrying a white plastic bag near 60 Hudson St., and followed him to the 100 block of Tyler Street. Polanco-Abreu tried to run and tossed the plastic bag under a parked car while authorities took him into custody, Onofri said.

Polanco-Abreu was charged with several drug offenses and resisting arrest, the prosecutor said. He is being held at the Mercer County Correction Center in Lambertville.

Onofri said that detectives with his office and the Trenton Police Department were assisted by U.S. Homeland Security special investigators.

