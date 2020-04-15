Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

More Gunfire In Trigger-happy Trenton: 7th Shooting In 9 Days

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Kingsbury Towers
Kingsbury Towers Photo Credit: Google maps

Gunfire wounded two more people Tuesday night in Trenton -- the city's 7th shooting in nine days.

Both victims were hospitalized after one was shot in the shoulder and the other in the foot at Kingsbury Towers in Kingsbury Square around 6 p.m.,  police said in a statement.

Unconfirmed reports were that four suspects fled in a red or orange mini-van with a large dent in its rear.

Their vehicle had been parked at the front of the nearby Mercer County courthouse and fled down Route 29 after the shooting, police said.

Mayor W. Reed Gusciora locked down the city on curfew after three murders on April 5.

One of the accused killers, Quasim Hallett, 39, of Trenton, was captured by U.S. Marshals Tuesday in Delaware.

SEE: Fugitive Who Shot Trenton Woman Dead Captured In Delaware

