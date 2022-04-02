Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice
Missing NJ College Student May Be Headed To Maryland, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
Jordan Clark-Sherman, 26
Jordan Clark-Sherman, 26 Photo Credit: Lawrence Township Police via Facebook

A missing college student from New Jersey may be heading to Maryland, police say.

Rider University student Jordan Clark-Sherman, 26, was last seen in Trenton around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Lawrence Township Police said Friday.

Clark-Sherman stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Clark-Sherman is considered endangered and may have a possible destination of Maryland, according to police.

Anyone with information about Clark-Sherman’s location is urged to contact Lawrence Township Police Detective Ryan Dunn at (609) 844-7125 or (609) 896-1111.

