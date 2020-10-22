Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mercer
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Mercer County Police Officer Indicted for Official Misconduct

Jon Craig
Lawrence Township police
Lawrence Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Lawrence Township PD

A suspended Mercer County police officer has been indicted on official misconduct charges, authorities said.

The Lawrence Township police officer originally was charged with disorderly persons offenses after an internal affairs investigation, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Andres Mejia, 42, was charged last month with unsworn falsification and tampering with records, Onofri said.

Lawrence Township police discovered the falsification of records during an unrelated criminal investigation in August, the prosecutor said.

The internal affairs investigation found that Mejia submitted an official arrest report to his supervising officers on Aug. 16, knowing that it contained false and misleading information about a fictitious witness in an incident that he had responded to as a law enforcement officer, Onofri said.

The two-count indictment, returned on Tuesday, alleges Mejia failed to investigate a claim of domestic violence assault and made a false statement in a police report, according to Onofri.

Mejia has been suspended indefinitely from the police department without pay pending the outcome of his criminal case, the prosecutor said.

