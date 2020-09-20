Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Mercer County Men Busted With Brick Of Heroin, Hollow Point Bullets, Rifle

Cecilia Levine
Mercer County Sheriff's Office
Mercer County Sheriff's Office Photo Credit: Mercer County Sheriff's Office

A pair of Mercer County men were found with a brick of heroin, rifle, hollow point bullets and marijuana, authorities said.

State Police obtained arrest warrants for Tyshiek Shaw, 30, of Trenton, and Colin Blake, 26, of Hamilton, who had been selling drugs near Boudinot Street, NJSP said.

Detectives from several agencies executed the warrants at a Boudinot Street home, where they seized the heroin, and later arrested Blake in Hamilton Township, State Police said.

Authorities also seized a Riley Defense 7.62 caliber rifle, hollow point ammunition, and five grams of marijuana, police said.

Shaw was charged with possession of heroin, distribution of heroin, distribution with 1,000 feet of a school zone, and distribution within 500 feet of a park. Blake was charged with possession of marijuana, distribution of marijuana, possession of a firearm while committing CDS offense, possession of hollow point ammunition, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were lodged in Mercer County Jail pending a detention hearing.

This case is being prosecuted by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Members of the New Jersey State Police Crime Suppression Central Unit, Fugitive Unit, and the Strategic Investigation Unit, and  Hamilton and Trenton police departments assisted with the investigation.

