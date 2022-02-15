Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Breaking News: NJ Woman, 73, Charged With Killing Baby Girl
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Mercer County Man Fatally Stabbed, Suspect In Custody: Prosecutor

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Social media tributes were pouring in for Antwone Barnes, 37, who was fatally stabbed in Trenton early Tuesday, authorities announced.
Social media tributes were pouring in for Antwone Barnes, 37, who was fatally stabbed in Trenton early Tuesday, authorities announced. Photo Credit: Facebook/Antwone Barnes

A Mercer County man was fatally stabbed early Tuesday, authorities announced.

Officers responding to the report at an apartment on the 200 block of East Hanover Street in Trenton found Antwone Barnes, 37, with a stab wound to the chest around 2:20 a.m., the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Barnes, of Trenton, was pronounced dead at the scene, the MCPO said.

Social media tributes were pouring in for Barnes, who was described as an “amazing dad.”

“Never was supposed to end like this,” reads a post from Vicky’s Sweet Treats.

“Those babies are crying out for their father…he was an amazing dad and they are a splitting image of him.”

One suspect was taken into custody, the MCPO said. Additional details were not released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.