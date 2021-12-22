Contact Us
Mercer County Home Burglarized In Broad Daylight; Police Seek ID For Person Of Interest

Valerie Musson
The person pictured above was identified as a person of interest after a home in the area of Slack Avenue was burglarized around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 15, Lawrence Township Police said in a Tuesday night release. Photo Credit: Lawrence Township Police via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a person of interest following a broad daylight home burglary in Mercer County.

A home in the area of Slack Avenue in Lawrence Township was burglarized around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 15, local police said in a Tuesday night release.

A person of interest is pictured above.

Anyone with information about the person’s identity is asked to contact Detective Todd Caruso at 609-844-7127 or send an email to tcaruso@lawrencetwp.com.

