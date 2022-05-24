Contact Us
Men Took Less Than 2 Minutes To Steal Thousands In Mercer County Ulta Merchandise, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Ulta Beauty on Nassau Park Boulevard in Princeton
Ulta Beauty on Nassau Park Boulevard in Princeton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two men took less than two minutes to steal dozens of designer fragrance bottles worth more than $3,400 from a Mercer County Ulta store, authorities said.

Officers responding to the Nassau Park Boulevard store in Princeton found that the men — believed to be in their early 20s — had entered the store with large mesh bags and went right to the men’s fragrance section around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, West Windsor Township Police said in a release on Tuesday, May 24.

The men then “rapidly” filled the bags with 28 bottles of designer fragrance worth a total of $3,425 before leaving the store and fleeing in a red Nissan sedan, police said.

The entire shoplifting incident was completed “within two minutes of entering the store,” according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

