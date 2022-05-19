Massive Prostitution Sting Leads To Charges For 9, Trenton Police Say

Nine people were arrested following a massive prostitution sting in Trenton, authorities announced.

The arrests resulted from two investigations by the Trenton Police Department Daytime Task Force — the first conducted near Beatty Street and S. Broad Street on Wednesday, May 11 and the second near S. Broad Street/Malone Avenue and S. Clinton Avenue/Bayard Street on Wednesday, May 18, police said.

The following five suspects were arrested and charged with engaging in prostitution:

Stephanie Carmody

Julisa Burton

Brenda Day

Melissa Busket

Blaire Harvey

Four others were arrested and charged with patronizing prostitution:

Edgar Escobar

Arcyla Kearney

Estuardo Gudiel

Leon Harden

Each of the suspects is scheduled to appear in court.

Note: Two of the suspects’ photos were not released.

Those suffering from substance use disorder can access hotlines and treatment directories at the New Jersey Department of Human Services’ Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services website.

