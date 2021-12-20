Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice
Man Shot, Killed In Trenton: Prosecutor

Valerie Musson
Trenton Police
Trenton Police Photo Credit: Trenton Police Facebook

A man was shot and killed in Trenton over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation on the 400 block of Garfield Avenue found the man with multiple gunshot wounds in the back of a home on Garfield Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

The man was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

His identity was not released.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org

