Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Breaking News: New Immigrant Dies In Fall From Roof At Abandoned NJ Hospital
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Shot, Killed In Trenton: Prosecutor

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
300 block of St. Joe's Avenue in Trenton
300 block of St. Joe's Avenue in Trenton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man was shot and killed in Trenton Wednesday night, authorities confirmed.

Police responding to a Shot Spotter activation near the 300 block of St. Joe’s Avenue found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds around 5:25 p.m., according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

The man was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead a short time later, authorities said. His identity has not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.