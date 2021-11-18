Man Shot, Killed In Trenton: Prosecutor

A man was shot and killed in Trenton Wednesday night, authorities confirmed.

Police responding to a Shot Spotter activation near the 300 block of St. Joe’s Avenue found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds around 5:25 p.m., according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

The man was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead a short time later, authorities said. His identity has not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.