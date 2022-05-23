Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice
Man Killed, Another Hurt In Trenton Double-Shooting, Prosecutor Says

Valerie Musson
Trenton Police
Trenton Police Photo Credit: Trenton Police Facebook

A 25-year-old man was killed and another man hurt in a double-shooting in Trenton, authorities said.

Officers responding to three Shot Spotter activations on the 100 block of West Hanover Street found Ali Abdullah lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound around 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, the Mercer County Homicide Task Force said in a joint release with the Trenton Police Department.

Abdullah, of Trenton, was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Abdullah was also found wearing a mask and latex gloves, according to a social media post from the City of Trenton:

Meanwhile, a second victim — a 30-year-old man — was taken via private vehicle to Capital Health Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and remains in stable condition, authorities said.

Most of the crime scene was found near the side of 142 West Hanover Street in the State of New Jersey parking lot, according to the MCHTF.

Several shell casings were found at the scene as well.

Two vehicles were parked in the parking lot, and one of them had been shot at several times, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org

