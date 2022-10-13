Man Killed After Being Struck By 2 Cars In Hamilton, Police Say

A man was killed after being struck by two passing cars in Hamilton, authorities said.

The man was struck by an eastbound 2022 Honda HRV on E. Park Avenue at Berg Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, Hamilton Police Chief James M. Stevens said in a release.

The Honda driver, Diego Marin, 39, of Hamilton, stopped and exited his vehicle after the crash when the victim was struck a second time by an eastbound 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Dominick Rogers, 20, of Hamilton, Stevens said.

Both drivers stayed at the scene and called 911.

Authorities have not released the man’s identity but describe him as being about 5 feet 8 inches tall, 140 pounds, between 30 and 35 years old, and dressed in all-black clothing.

The Hamilton Fire Division and Trenton EMS also assisted at the scene.

The crash investigation is being handled by the Hamilton Police Division’s Traffic Unit. Witnesses are asked to call (609) 581-4000.

