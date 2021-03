An unidentified man was shot late Tuesday in Trenton, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. near East Hanover and North Stockton streets.

Upon arrival, Trenton police officers found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Helen Fund Hospital, reports said, and was listed in stable condition.

