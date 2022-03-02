Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice
Man Dead, Woman Hospitalized In Trenton Shooting, Prosecutor Says

Valerie Musson
N. Willow Street in Trenton
N. Willow Street in Trenton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man was killed and a woman hospitalized in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Trenton, authorities said.

Officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation on the 1100 block of N. Willow Street found the pair with gunshot wounds just after 3:30 p.m., the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The man was pronounced dead a short time later, while the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org

