Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Newark Woman Admits Stealing Nearly $94K Worth Of Balenciaga Bags In Hamptons
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Busted With Stolen Handgun During Heroin Deal In Trenton, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Nieme Bradley, 35
Nieme Bradley, 35 Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

A 35-year-old man was caught with a stolen handgun and various drugs during a heroin deal in Trenton, authorities said.

Nieme Bradley was seen involved in a hand-to-hand narcotics transaction on Coolidge Avenue as officers patrolled the area of Oakland Avenue and Hoffman Avenue on Monday, August 15, Trenton Police said.

During questioning, Bradley was found with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun stolen out of Trenton, along with two 10-round magazines, 20 rounds of ammunition, unspecified amounts of heroin, Oxycodone, and Psilocybin (mushrooms), and $500 cash, police said.

Bradley was arrested and charged with various drug and weapons offenses.

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.