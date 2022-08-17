Man Busted With Stolen Handgun During Heroin Deal In Trenton, Police Say

A 35-year-old man was caught with a stolen handgun and various drugs during a heroin deal in Trenton, authorities said.

Nieme Bradley was seen involved in a hand-to-hand narcotics transaction on Coolidge Avenue as officers patrolled the area of Oakland Avenue and Hoffman Avenue on Monday, August 15, Trenton Police said.

During questioning, Bradley was found with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun stolen out of Trenton, along with two 10-round magazines, 20 rounds of ammunition, unspecified amounts of heroin, Oxycodone, and Psilocybin (mushrooms), and $500 cash, police said.

Bradley was arrested and charged with various drug and weapons offenses.

