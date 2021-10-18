Man, 46, Charged In South Jersey Woman's OD Death

A man from South Jersey faces several charges after police say he supplied drugs to a 38-year-old woman from Lower Township who allegedly died of an overdose, authorities said. A separate man also overdosed but regained consciousness after lifesaving measures, according to Lower Township police.

Julian C. Atwood, 46, of the Cape May Court House section of Middle Township allegedly fled the scene but was arrested later on a warrant and charged in connection with the woman's fatal overdose, police said. Atwood was charged with strict liability for drug-induced death and reckless manslaughter, Lower Township police said on Facebook.

The 38-year-old woman was one of two people who police found unresponsive after overdosing at a home on the 500 block of Seashore Road on Wednesday. The man regained consciousness a short time later, police said. Both were administered Naloxone and taken to Cape Regional Medical Center by Inspira Health EMS, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Members of the Lower Township Detective Division arrived and investigated the local woman's death, police said.

Detectives discovered that Atwood allegedly had fled the scene prior to police arriving, they said. Atwood reportedly was stopped and placed under arrest on an unrelated warrant, police said.

Atwood ultimately was charged with first-degree strict liability for drug induced death and second-degree reckless manslaughter, police said.

Atwood was being held in the Cape May County Correctional Center.

