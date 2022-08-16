Loaded Handgun, Oxycodone, 2 Pounds Of Pot Found During Trenton Stop, Police Say

A man was arrested after being found with a loaded handgun, Oxycodone, and two pounds of marijuana in Trenton, authorities said.

Randall, pictured above, was in the driver’s seat of a car parked near Hoffman Avenue as another man leaned into the window on Wednesday, August 10, police said.

The two men became “startled” as they noticed a patrolling officer, prompting an investigation, police said.

The officer allegedly saw Randall putting something near his feet as he approached.

A follow-up search of the car showed that the item Randall was trying to hide was a sandwich bag with 15 Oxycodone pills, police said.

Officers also allegedly found a digital scale and packaging materials.

Meanwhile, two pounds of marijuana and a loaded Ruger 9mm semi-automatic handgun was recovered from the vehicle’s trunk, police said.

Randall was arrested and charged as the vehicle was towed.

