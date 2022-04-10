Contact Us
KNOW THEM? Police Seek ID For Fraud Suspects At Mercer County TJ Maxx

Valerie Musson
The suspects, pictured above, were involved in an unspecified fraudulent incident at the East Windsor store around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, police said.
Recognize them? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a pair of fraud suspects at a TJ Maxx store in Mercer County.

The suspects, pictured above, were involved in an unspecified fraudulent incident at the East Windsor store around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, police said.

The suspects left in a silver Ford Escape, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities is asked to send an email to Det. Hager at Hager@ewpd.com or call (609) 448-5678 Ext. 234.

