KNOW THEM? Police Seek ID For Fraud Suspects At Mercer County TJ Maxx

Recognize them? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a pair of fraud suspects at a TJ Maxx store in Mercer County.

The suspects, pictured above, were involved in an unspecified fraudulent incident at the East Windsor store around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, police said.

The suspects left in a silver Ford Escape, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities is asked to send an email to Det. Hager at Hager@ewpd.com or call (609) 448-5678 Ext. 234.

