Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW ANYTHING? Mercer County Home Burglarized In Broad Daylight, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
West Windsor Township Police Department
West Windsor Township Police Department Photo Credit: West Windsor Township Police Department via Facebook

A Mercer County home was burglarized in broad daylight Monday, according to police who are seeking clues and surveillance footage.

The break-in occurred in West Windsor’s Penns Neck neighborhood during the afternoon hours, police said in a release.

It was not clear whether anything was taken.

“Please check your home video surveillance systems for any suspicious characters,” said West Windsor Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (609) 799-1122, use the Anonymous Tipline at (609) 799-0452 or send an email to Lead Detective Abade at Abade@westwindsorpolice.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.