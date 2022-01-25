KNOW ANYTHING? Mercer County Home Burglarized In Broad Daylight, Police Say

A Mercer County home was burglarized in broad daylight Monday, according to police who are seeking clues and surveillance footage.

The break-in occurred in West Windsor’s Penns Neck neighborhood during the afternoon hours, police said in a release.

It was not clear whether anything was taken.

“Please check your home video surveillance systems for any suspicious characters,” said West Windsor Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (609) 799-1122, use the Anonymous Tipline at (609) 799-0452 or send an email to Lead Detective Abade at Abade@westwindsorpolice.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.