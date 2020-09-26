HEROES: Officer, Civilian Pull Trenton Driver From Fiery SUV After Hitting Tree

A Trenton driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after a police officer and local resident pulled him from his burning SUV, after hitting a tree in Hamilton.

Auner Rauda, 43, was heading eastbound in a 2002 Honda CRV on Klockner Road when he crossed into the westbound lanes and struck a tree at the Kuser Road intersection around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Hamilton police said.

The car was engulfed in flames when Hamilton Officer Ryan Fratz arrived, and extricated Rauda from the SUV with help from local resident John Hodniki, police said.

Rauda was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center by ambulance with serious injuries, police said.

