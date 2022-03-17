Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

DV Pilot Police & Fire

HazMat Scare Evacuates Trenton Apartment Building

Valerie Musson
The Bernice J. Munce Tower near Tucker Street was evacuated Wednesday evening following a hazardous materials scare, authorities said.
The Bernice J. Munce Tower near Tucker Street was evacuated Wednesday evening following a hazardous materials scare, authorities said. Photo Credit: City of Trenton NJ - City Hall via Facebook

A Trenton apartment building was evacuated Wednesday evening following a hazardous materials scare, authorities said.

The Bernice J. Munce Tower near Tucker Street was evacuated shortly before 5 p.m., Trenton City Hall officials confirmed on social media.

While the type of hazardous material was not immediately clear, officials warned locals to stay outside of a 300-foot radius from the building.

No illnesses had been reported, the post said.

Evacuated residents were asked to relocate to Joyce Kilmer Elementary School or stay with family members as officials awaited assistance from the EPA.

