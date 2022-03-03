Hamilton Walmart Worker Promoted Sex Assault Of 5-Year-Old, Distributed Child Porn: Prosecutor

A Mercer County Walmart worker promoted the sexual assault of a 5-year-old and actively distributed child pornography, authorities charged.

Kevin Pearsall, 30, of Trenton, was charged with various child pornography possession and distribution offenses, as well as first-degree aggravated assault as an accomplice, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and child endangerment as an accomplice, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a Thursday release.

A search warrant carried out on Pearsall’s cell phone turned up 30 videos of child pornography, including one that he had shared with another person, Onofri said.

The warrant was conducted as officers detained Pearsall at the Hamilton Walmart store where he worked on Friday, Feb. 11, authorities said.

A follow-up investigation found that Pearsall and the other person exchanged child pornography videos and had discussions about sexual exploitation, authorities said.

Investigators say Pearsall “actively promoted and directed the sexual assault and abuse of a five-year-old child during the conversation with this other individual.”

The investigation of the other person was ongoing, police said.

Pearsall has been detained pending trial.

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit led to the identification of Pearsall as a suspect, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this case or similar crimes is urged to contact the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at 609-989-6568 or the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force tipline at 888-648-6007.

