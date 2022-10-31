Hamilton Driver, 55, Killed As SUV Veers Off Road, Slams Into Parked Van

A 55-year-old driver from Hamilton was killed as an SUV veered off the road and crashed into a parked van during the night on Sunday, Oct. 30, authorities said.

Linda McBride was driving a 2014 Buick Enclave southbound on Whitehorse-Mercerville Road near Godfrey Drive when the vehicle crossed over the northbound lane and veered off the road around 10:15 p.m., Hamilton Police Division said.

The vehicle then crashed into a 2016 Ford van that was parked in the driveway of 779 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd. before it stopped against the retaining wall, police said.

McBride was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hamilton Fire Division also assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Traffic Unit at (609) 581-4000.

