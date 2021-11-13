Halloween Party Bus Stop Nets 14 Arrests, 6 Guns, High Capacity Mags: NJ State Police

Six guns and high-capacity magazines were seized and 14 people were arrested during the stop of a party bus on Halloween in Mercer County, New Jersey State Police said.

Detectives with the Crime Suppression Central Unit learned that a party bus carrying multiple people carrying weapons was traveling through Mercer County and that it would return to the Trenton area through Interstate 195, police said.

Authorities tracked and stopped the bus on Interstate 195 in Hamilton Township around 3:30 a.m. As detectives approached the bus, they saw the occupants trying to hide several weapons. The occupants of the bus were arrested, police said.

As a result of the investigation, detectives recovered three 9mm handguns, including two ghost guns, a .45 caliber handgun, a .40 caliber handgun, a .380 caliber handgun, three high-capacity magazines, hollow-point ammunition and promethazine, suspected codeine syrup. A ghost gun is a firearm that is assembled from various parts that are not imprinted with a serial number registered with a federally licensed manufacturer, making them difficult for law enforcement to trace.

The individuals were charged with the following:

Javon McKinney, 22, of Trenton, N.J.

• Unlawful possession of a handgun

• Possession of a handgun without a serial number

• Possession of a high-capacity magazine

Maurice Nance, 20, of Trenton, N.J.

• Unlawful possession of a handgun

• Possession of a high-capacity magazine

Kena West, 25, of Trenton, N.J.

• Unlawful possession of a handgun

• Certain persons not to possess a handgun

• Possession of a high-capacity magazine

• Possession of hollow-point ammunition

Jahmel Johnson, 24, of Trenton, N.J.

• Unlawful possession of a handgun

• Certain persons not to possess a handgun

• Possession of a high-capacity magazine

• Possession of CDS

Makai Brown, 21, of Atlanta, GA

• Unlawful possession of a handgun

• Possession of a high-capacity magazine

Jaquan Harper, 20, of Trenton, N.J.

• Unlawful possession of a handgun

• Possession of a high-capacity magazine

Zaire Leary, 24, of Trenton, N.J.

• Unlawful possession of a handgun

• Certain persons not to possess a handgun

• Possession of a high-capacity magazine

• Possession of hollow-point ammunition

Daquane McRae, 25, of Trenton, N.J.

• Unlawful possession of a handgun

• Certain persons not to possess a handgun

• Obstruction

• Resisting arrest

Khalil Glanton, 22, of Trenton, N.J.

• Unlawful possession of a handgun

Daquan Lewis, 27, of Trenton, N.J.

• Unlawful possession of a handgun

• Certain persons not to possess a handgun

• Possession of a high-capacity magazine

• Possession of hollow-point ammunition

Aaron Turner, 31, of Trenton, N.J.

• Unlawful possession of a handgun

• Certain persons not to possess a handgun

• Possession of a high-capacity magazine

• Possession of hollow-point ammunition

Tahvon Goss, 23, of Trenton, N.J.

• Unlawful possession of a handgun

• Certain persons not to possess a handgun

• Possession of a high-capacity magazine

• Possession of hollow-point ammunition

Harold Ruiz, 22, of Trenton, N.J.

• Unlawful possession of a handgun

• Certain persons not to possess a handgun

• Possession of a high-capacity magazine

Juvenile female of Ewing, N.J.

• Unlawful possession of a handgun

• Possession of a high-capacity magazine

This case is being prosecuted by the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice.

