Breaking News: NJ Pill Mill Doc Who Called Himself 'El Chapo Of Opioids' Gets 6 Years
Four-Hour Standoff Leads To Arrest Of Gang Member Wanted For Trenton Double-Shooting

Valerie Musson
Dontay Brannon of Frederica, DE
Dontay Brannon of Frederica, DE Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

A four-hour standoff led to the arrest of a Delaware man wanted for a Trenton double-shooting, authorities announced.

Dontay Brannon was arrested and charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and various weapons offenses after the nearly four-hour standoff on Wednesday, April 27, Trenton Police said on Thursday, May 5.

Brannon, of Frederica, Delaware, was identified as the suspect in a double shooting on Sanford Street on Wednesday, April 13, police said.

Brannon, purportedly a member of the Gangster Killer Bloods gang, has an extensive criminal history in several prior shootings and was accidentally released from prison due to administration errors, according to a 2016 report from NJ.com.

Brannon was being held in the Mercer County Correctional Facility.

Assisting agencies include the Mercer County Shooting Reponse Team, United States Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the New Jersey State Police.

