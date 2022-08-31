Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice
Breaking News: 'Rainbow Fentanyl' Made To Look Like Candy Being Sold To Children, DEA Warns
Flashing Of Ghost Gun On Social Media Leads To Arrest Of Trenton Man, Teen, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Erick Goodman-Hooks
Erick Goodman-Hooks Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

A Trenton man and teen were arrested after openly displaying guns on social media, authorities said.

Erick Goodman-Hooks was seed brandishing a Polymer 80 .9 mm semi-automatic handgun with no serial number on social media on Thursday, Aug. 25, Trenton Police said.

Goodman-Hooks was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a handgun.

A 15-year-old male was also arrested and charged with weapons offenses for displaying a Taurus g3 .9mm semi-automatic handgun on social media alongside Goodman-Hooks, police said. His name was not released.

The investigation was led by the Trenton Police Department Violent Crime Interdiction Task Force.

