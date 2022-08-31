Flashing Of Ghost Gun On Social Media Leads To Arrest Of Trenton Man, Teen, Police Say

A Trenton man and teen were arrested after openly displaying guns on social media, authorities said.

Erick Goodman-Hooks was seed brandishing a Polymer 80 .9 mm semi-automatic handgun with no serial number on social media on Thursday, Aug. 25, Trenton Police said.

Goodman-Hooks was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a handgun.

A 15-year-old male was also arrested and charged with weapons offenses for displaying a Taurus g3 .9mm semi-automatic handgun on social media alongside Goodman-Hooks, police said. His name was not released.

The investigation was led by the Trenton Police Department Violent Crime Interdiction Task Force.

