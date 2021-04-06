Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mercer Daily Voice
Fire Rips Through Trenton Recycling Plant

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Trenton FD
Trenton FD Photo Credit: Trenton FD Facebook

Firefighters battled a massive fire that tore through a Trenton recycling plant overnight.

Flames were ravaging cars -- including at least three trucks -- and trees on the site when firefighters arrived to All County Recycling around 1 a.m., several news reports say.

The fire was upgraded to a 2nd alarm blaze with two ladder towers working, and multiple hand lines, the outlet says.

Much of the fire was under control by 2 a.m., and was later brought to a 3rd alarm blaze due to the overhaul, Jersey Shore Fire Response says.

Trenton Recycling Plant Fire April 6, 2021.

Jersey Shore Fire Response

The cause remains under investigation and no injuries were reported.

