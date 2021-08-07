Ex-Convict Indicted In Stabbing Death Of Trenton Girlfriend Over Cellphone Calls

A 34-year-old ex-convict from South Jersey has been indicted in connection with the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend after arguing with her about cellphone calls, authorities said.

A county grand jury returned a five-count indictment charging Irvin Hayes of Lawrence in last summer's death of Shamira Williams, 32, of Trenton, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Hayes was charged with first-degree murder, resisting arrest, obstructing and several weapons charges, Onofti said on Thursday.

On Aug. 25, 2020, at aboiut 6 a.m., Trenton police were called to Laurel Avenue. Police found Williams unresponsive on the couch in her living room with multiple stab wounds, Onofri said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force identified Hayes as a suspect. The fugitive was caught on Sept. 1, 2020, Onofri said.

Hayyes was being held at Mercer County Correction Center pending trial.

Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Paravecchia was handling the case.

