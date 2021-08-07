Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Towns

  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Breaking News: NJ State Police Seek PA Driver In Route 78 Road Rage Shooting
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Ex-Convict Indicted In Stabbing Death Of Trenton Girlfriend Over Cellphone Calls

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Irvin Hayes
Irvin Hayes Photo Credit: Mercer County Prosecutor's Office

A 34-year-old ex-convict from South Jersey has been indicted in connection with the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend after arguing with her about cellphone calls, authorities said.

A county grand jury returned a five-count indictment charging Irvin Hayes of Lawrence in last summer's death of Shamira Williams, 32, of Trenton, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Hayes was charged with first-degree murder, resisting arrest, obstructing and several weapons charges, Onofti said on Thursday. 

On Aug. 25, 2020, at aboiut 6 a.m., Trenton police were called to Laurel Avenue. Police found Williams unresponsive on the couch in her living room with multiple stab wounds, Onofri said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force identified Hayes as a suspect. The fugitive was caught on Sept. 1, 2020, Onofri said. 

Hayyes was being held at Mercer County Correction Center pending trial.

Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Paravecchia was handling the case. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.