Ewing Police ID Woman, 23, Killed In Head-On Crash

Authorities have identified the 23-year-old woman who died from injuries she suffered in a head-on crash.

Gabriella Nordgren of Ewing was trapped in her car when police responded to the 11:53 a.m. crash near Ashley Avenue, Ewing police said.

Nordgren's car crossed into oncoming traffic on Lower Ferry Road and struck an approaching vehicle, police said.

Ewing Township firefighters extricated Nordgren and her 5-year-old passenger, who had non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Both were taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. Nordgren was critically hurt and later died of her injuries, police said Thursday night. The 5-year-old also was taken to the hospital for treatment, they said.

Police did not release any more details about the child.

The crash remains under investigation by Officer Robert Birchenough, who can be reached at 609-882-1313 ext. 5569, if anyone has information about the crash.

