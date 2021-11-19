Ewing Officers Who Stomped Handcuffed Teen To Be Indicted: Report

A trio of police officers from Ewing who were captured on video stomping on a Black handcuffed teen and kicking snow in his face in January of 2018 are set to be indicted, NJ.com reports.

The initial investigation by the FBI and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office resulted in no charges being filed.

However, the FBI reopened the case in July and now plans to apprehend the officers, one of whom has since retired, according to the report citing Mayor Bert Steinmann.

The teen was arrested after hiding out in a shed following a police pursuit in a stolen car, the report says. The teen’s identity has not been disclosed.

The specific charges against the officers were not yet clear, though police Chief Albert Rhodes denied the allegation that race may have played a role in the encounter and said the department disciplined the officers when the incident first happened, the outlet reports.

Click here for the full story from NJ.com.

