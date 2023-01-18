Evicted Tenant Charged After Trenton Landlord Finds Human Remains In Garbage Bag: Authorities

An evicted tenant was arrested and charged with disturbing human remains several weeks after a landlord found a decomposed body in a trash bag at the Trenton home, authorities announced.

David Gibson, 44, was charged with disturbing or desecrating human remains, tampering with evidence, and hindering, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Gibson was evicted in November from the Beatty Street apartment in Trenton, where the remains were found in a trash bag by the landlord on Friday, Dec. 23, Onofri said.

The former tenant is accused of “placing the victim in the garbage bag after the victim was deceased, moving the trash bag to a different area, concealing the victim’s remains, and not contacting authorities,” officials said.

The victim has been “tentatively” identified but is pending DNA confirmation.

However, according to NJ.com, Gibson told detectives that he found his girlfriend unresponsive in July and left her on their shared bed before putting her into the garbage bag and into a closet.

Meanwhile, the cause and manner of the victim’s death remain under investigation by the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

A motion has been filed to detail Gibson pending trial.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.