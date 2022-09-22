Driver Seriously Hurt As Honda Veers Off Road, Bursts Into Flames In Hamilton Crash: Police

A driver was rushed to a nearby trauma center with serious burns and injuries after his vehicle veered off the road and went up in flames in Hamilton late on Wednesday, Sept. 21, authorities said.

Yvenson Dossous, 33, was behind the wheel of a 2022 Honda Pilot when he veered off of Whitehorse Ham Square Rd. and slammed into a tree on the northeast curb just after 9:50 p.m., Hamilton Police said in a release.

After the collision, the Honda became engulfed in flames, causing residents to quickly respond and pull Dossous, of Hamilton, from the flaming vehicle, police said.

Emergency crews from Capital Health and Robert Wood Johnson at Hamilton treated Dossous at the scene before rushing him to Capital Health at Fuld for burns and injuries.

The Hamilton Fire Division also assisted at the crash scene.

The incident is being investigated by Hamilton Police Traffic Unit Officers B. Wood, P. Micharski, and B. Mandelko.

Anyone with information is asked to call the unit at (609) 581-4000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.