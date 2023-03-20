Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Driver, 47, Dies After Car Goes Airborne, Plummets Into Water Off I-295 (UPDATE)

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
I-295 crash at the scene.
I-295 crash at the scene. Photo Credit: Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters

Police have identified the victim killed in a crash on Interstate 295 early Sunday, March 19 as a 47-year-old Lawrenceville man. 

Rajbir Singh was heading north in a Hyundai Tucson when his vehicle ran off the road to the right, went up an embankment, went airborne and overturned around 7:25 a.m. near milepost 63.2 in Hamilton, New Jersey State Police said.

Singh's vehicle struck a chain link fence, multiple trees, and came to an uncontrolled stop partially submerged in a body of water. 

Singh died as a result of the crash, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation and there were no additional details available.

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.