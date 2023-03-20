Driver, 47, Dies After Car Goes Airborne, Plummets Into Water Off I-295 (UPDATE)

Police have identified the victim killed in a crash on Interstate 295 early Sunday, March 19 as a 47-year-old Lawrenceville man.

Rajbir Singh was heading north in a Hyundai Tucson when his vehicle ran off the road to the right, went up an embankment, went airborne and overturned around 7:25 a.m. near milepost 63.2 in Hamilton, New Jersey State Police said.

Singh's vehicle struck a chain link fence, multiple trees, and came to an uncontrolled stop partially submerged in a body of water.

Singh died as a result of the crash, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation and there were no additional details available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.