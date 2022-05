Two people were shot in Trenton, developing reports say.

The double-shooting occurred near 250 Tioga St. around 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s information request.

Additional details were not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

