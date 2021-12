A deadly crash shut down Route 295 in Mercer County Tuesday afternoon, state police said.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes near milepost 71.6 in Hopewell Township shortly before 2:20 p.m., NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told Daily Voice.

Life-threatening injuries were reported, Slota said.

Two left lanes were closed for the investigation, causing a 10 to 15 minute delay, according to 511NJ.

