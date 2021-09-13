Charges Upgraded For DWI Driver Who Killed Vineland High School Senior, Police Say

Charges have been upgraded for a 54-year-old Vineland man who was driving drunk when he struck and killed a high school student riding his bicycle in April, authorities said Monday.

Phillip J. Cox was charged Monday with death by auto and violation of law intended to protect health and safety in the April 29 crash involving 18-year-old Daniel A. Diaz, Vineland police announced.

He was initially issued summonses for driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Diaz was riding west on West Park Drive near North Third Street when he was struck by Cox's SUV around 8:30 p.m., authorities said.

Diaz was ejected from his bike and pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, Cox was found to be intoxicated after a sobriety test and arrested. Breath samples showed his blood alcohol level was 0.12% (the legal limit is 0.08%).

More than $9,600 had been raised as of Monday on a GoFundMe for Diaz,

