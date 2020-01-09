Central Jersey Pedestrian, 24, Fatally Injured By Two Cars In Mercer County

A 24-year-old pedestrian from Piscataway died late Monday after being struck by two vehicles in Mercer County, authorities said.

The fatal collision, which closed Route 1 north in West Windsor for about two hours early Tuesday, remains under investigation.

The name of the victim -- and the names of two out-of-state drivers -- had not been released.

The fatal collision occurred at 11:08 p.m. on Monday on Route 1 near the Princeton Service Center, a West Windsor Police Department spokesman said.

One of the drivers is a 43-year-old resident of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, the lieutenant said.

The second driver is a 35-year-old resident of Roxbury, Massachusetts, he said.

First responders found the body of a 24-year-old man from Piscataway, he said.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the crash scene, the police spokesman said.

A preliminary investigation found that the pedestrian, wearing mostly dark clothing, was in the left lane of Route 1 northbound, about a half-mile south of the Meadow Road overpass, police said.

The Pennsylvania vehicle, a 2005 Nissan Murano, was traveling northbound in the left lane of Route 1 when it struck the pedestrian, police said.

The impact sent the pedestrian into the center lane, police said.

The Massachusetts vehicle, a 2018 Honda Accord, was traveling in the center lane of Route 1 northbound and subsequently struck the pedestrian, police said.

The Nissan sustained heavy damage while the Honda sustained minor damage, police said.

Neither driver complained of injuries, according to the police spokesman.

First responders included the West Windsor Division of Fire & Emergency Services; volunteers from West Windsor Fire Co. 1 and Princeton Junction Fire Co.; and members of the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Serious Collision Response Team.

New Jersey State Police, the state Department of Transportation and the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office also assisted.

