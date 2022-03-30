Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Breaking News: NJ Woman In Wheelchair, 74, Among Group Charged By Feds Following DC Anti-Abortion Protest
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Central Jersey Man Charged In Deadly Pedestrian Hit-And-Run In Trenton, Prosecutor Says

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Trenton Police
Trenton Police Photo Credit: Trenton Police Facebook

A Central Jersey man has been charged in connection with last year’s deadly hit-and-run of a pedestrian in Trenton, authorities announced.

Lemark Norwood, 44, was charged with second-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and endangering an injured victim, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a Tuesday, March 29 release.

Norwood, of Bordentown, is accused of fatally striking Celso Rivera, 35, at the intersection of Route 129 and Lalor Street in Trenton around 5:15 a.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021, Onofri said.

Rivera was found in the roadway and was later pronounced dead.

The arrest is the result of a months-long investigation that involved automated license plate reader data analysis, examining surveillance camera footage from the area, and interviewing witnesses, authorities said.

The analysis found that Norwood was driving a blue 2017 Mercedes Benz E400 the morning of the deadly crash. The same vehicle was later found in Norwood’s driveway and had sustained visible damage to the front hood, including a dent on the driver’s side with a paint chip missing, investigators said.

Norwood was released pending future court appearances.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.