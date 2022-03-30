Central Jersey Man Charged In Deadly Pedestrian Hit-And-Run In Trenton, Prosecutor Says

A Central Jersey man has been charged in connection with last year’s deadly hit-and-run of a pedestrian in Trenton, authorities announced.

Lemark Norwood, 44, was charged with second-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and endangering an injured victim, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a Tuesday, March 29 release.

Norwood, of Bordentown, is accused of fatally striking Celso Rivera, 35, at the intersection of Route 129 and Lalor Street in Trenton around 5:15 a.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021, Onofri said.

Rivera was found in the roadway and was later pronounced dead.

The arrest is the result of a months-long investigation that involved automated license plate reader data analysis, examining surveillance camera footage from the area, and interviewing witnesses, authorities said.

The analysis found that Norwood was driving a blue 2017 Mercedes Benz E400 the morning of the deadly crash. The same vehicle was later found in Norwood’s driveway and had sustained visible damage to the front hood, including a dent on the driver’s side with a paint chip missing, investigators said.

Norwood was released pending future court appearances.

