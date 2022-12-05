Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: These 70+ NJ Gas Stations Are Dropping Prices Friday
DV Pilot Police & Fire

BUSTED: Pair Armed With Loaded Handgun Caught Selling Fentanyl, Heroin, Crack, Coke: Trenton PD

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Shadoe L. Otto and Darrius Williams
Shadoe L. Otto and Darrius Williams Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

A stop of a suspicious vehicle in Trenton led to several drug and weapons charges for a pair caught with distributable amounts of Fentanyl, heroin, crack, and cocaine, as well as a loaded handgun, authorities said.

Shadoe L. Otto and Darrius Williams were stopped in a vehicle with an expired registration near Rosemont Avenue in Trenton on Tuesday, May 10, Trenton Police said in a Thursday release.

During questioning, officers saw a scale and razor blade in plain sight, police said.

A follow-up investigation and search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, hollow-point rounds, and distributable amounts of Fentanyl, heroin, crack, and cocaine, police said.

Otto and Williams were arrested and charged accordingly. They were being held in the Mercer County Correctional Facility.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.