BUSTED: Pair Armed With Loaded Handgun Caught Selling Fentanyl, Heroin, Crack, Coke: Trenton PD

A stop of a suspicious vehicle in Trenton led to several drug and weapons charges for a pair caught with distributable amounts of Fentanyl, heroin, crack, and cocaine, as well as a loaded handgun, authorities said.

Shadoe L. Otto and Darrius Williams were stopped in a vehicle with an expired registration near Rosemont Avenue in Trenton on Tuesday, May 10, Trenton Police said in a Thursday release.

During questioning, officers saw a scale and razor blade in plain sight, police said.

A follow-up investigation and search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, hollow-point rounds, and distributable amounts of Fentanyl, heroin, crack, and cocaine, police said.

Otto and Williams were arrested and charged accordingly. They were being held in the Mercer County Correctional Facility.

