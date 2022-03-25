Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
DV Pilot Police & Fire

BUSTED: Bronx Couple Scammed Nearly $10K From Elderly South Jersey Woman, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Raul Santos-Marte, 39, and Karina De Los Santos-Polanco, 34, of the Bronx
Raul Santos-Marte, 39, and Karina De Los Santos-Polanco, 34, of the Bronx Photo Credit: Hamilton Police Division via Facebook

A man and woman from the Bronx were caught by police after they allegedly scammed nearly $10,000 from an elderly South Jersey resident.

Raul Santos-Marte, 39, and Karina De Los Santos-Polanco, 34, called the victim claiming to represent her nephew on Tuesday, March 1, Hamilton Police said in a news release.

The pair told the victim that her nephew had been arrested for crashing into a pregnant woman while drunk driving before another party got on the phone and claimed to represent an attorney with the Legal Aid Society out of Manchester, NY, and asked for $9,800 in cash, police said.

The victim gathered the funds and called back the imposter attorney, who sent Santos-Marte and De Los Santos-Polanco to pick up the cash about two hours later, police said.

The woman contacted police after realizing she’d been scammed, and the suspects turned themselves in on Monday, March 21, authorities said.

Both were charged with theft by deception and taken to the Mercer County Corrections Center.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Det. Nicholas Schulte at (609) 581-4030 or send an email to nschulte@hamiltonpd.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.