BUSTED: Bronx Couple Scammed Nearly $10K From Elderly South Jersey Woman, Police Say

A man and woman from the Bronx were caught by police after they allegedly scammed nearly $10,000 from an elderly South Jersey resident.

Raul Santos-Marte, 39, and Karina De Los Santos-Polanco, 34, called the victim claiming to represent her nephew on Tuesday, March 1, Hamilton Police said in a news release.

The pair told the victim that her nephew had been arrested for crashing into a pregnant woman while drunk driving before another party got on the phone and claimed to represent an attorney with the Legal Aid Society out of Manchester, NY, and asked for $9,800 in cash, police said.

The victim gathered the funds and called back the imposter attorney, who sent Santos-Marte and De Los Santos-Polanco to pick up the cash about two hours later, police said.

The woman contacted police after realizing she’d been scammed, and the suspects turned themselves in on Monday, March 21, authorities said.

Both were charged with theft by deception and taken to the Mercer County Corrections Center.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Det. Nicholas Schulte at (609) 581-4030 or send an email to nschulte@hamiltonpd.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.