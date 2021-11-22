Boy Shot In Hamilton, Gunman At Large, Police Say

A boy was shot in Hamilton over the weekend, and the gunman remains at large, police said.

Officers responding to a shooting report near Greenwood Avenue and Connecticut Avenue found a boy with a gunshot wound in his upper left leg just before 6:35 p.m. Saturday, Hamilton Police Chief James M. Stevens said in a Sunday release.

A bystander had started applying pressure to the victim’s wound while another officer applied a tourniquet to slow the bleeding, Stevens said.

The victim told police that he had been standing with a friend on the corner of Greenwood Avenue and Connecticut Avenue when the two were approached by men in a silver or gray Honda.

The rear right passenger rolled down the window and yelled at the victim and his friend, who started to run away.

The passenger then wielded a handgun and fired at the children, hitting the victim in the leg and head before fleeing down Connecticut Avenue toward Hamilton Avenue.

A total of 18 shell casings were found at the scene, police said.

The boy was taken to Bristol-Myers Squibb Hospital at Robert Wood Johnson University in New Brunswick for treatment and was last listed in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Frank Palmieri at 609-581-4041 or call the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.

