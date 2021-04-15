Body Identified In Suspicious Mercer County Death

UPDATED: Authorities have identified the man found dead on a sidewalk on Wednesday in Mercer County.

The victim has been identified as James McQuillar, 86, of Trenton, according to The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

An iInvestigation into his cause of death is ongoing.

At about 8 a.m., Ewing police responded to the parking lot of Capitol Plaza, 1500 N. Olden Ave., on a report of an unresponsive man.

The victim was found on the sidewalk in front of 1531 N. Olden Ave. in Ewing.

No identification was found on his person and there were no injuries observed that would have caused his death, according to Angelo J. Onofri, Mercer County prosecutor.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene, which was processed by Ewing police.

Anyone with information is urged to call 609-989-6406. Information also can be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

